Niger, Bauchi present 2020 budgets

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State on Tuesday presented to the State House of Assembly the 2020 fiscal year budget of N148.211 billion, which is 13.2 percent lower than the 2019 budget.

Likewise, the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed yesterday presented a proposed budget estimate of N167 billion for the 2020 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State budget estimate is christened “Budget of Inclusion for Sustainable Development”, with a breakdown of N78.243 billion (52.79%) for capital expenditure, while N69.968 billion (47.21%) represents recurrent expenditure.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Administration sector has been allocated N5.472 billion; economic sector N51.836 billion; social sector N19. 757 billion; law and justice N1.777 billion.

The governor explained that the 2020 budget is anchored on completion of projects in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people, and noted that it would be funded with revenues from statutory allocation, capital receipts, Value added tax, refunds from federal government roads, pension fund administrators, National Electricity Liability Company, among others.

On his part, the Bauchi State governor explained that the budget estimate of N167 billion comprises of Recurrent Expenditure of N72,615,397,214, while Capital Expenditure received the sum of N94,600,410,286.

The governor explained that the sum of N102,474,311,276 was estimated as recurrent revenue made up of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and Statutory Allocation, while the recurrent expenditure would gulp the sum of N72,615,397,214 comprising personnel cost, overhead cost and consolidated revenue.

He said the budget will pay attention to priority areas of Health, Education, Agriculture, Youth Empowerment, Job Creation and Community Development, Poverty reduction through the establishment of small scale enterprises, Mining, Tourism and Cooperative development.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App