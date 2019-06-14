Niger bandit attacks: Death toll now 70 — Senator

ADVERTISEMENT

…says killings ongoing

Seventy dead bodies have so far been recovered from villages attacked by bandits in Niger State on Sunday, the senator representing Nier State Senatorial District, David Umaru, said yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state emergency management had put the number of the bodies recovered as of Wednesday at 47.

But Senator Umaru, whose part of whose the constituency were affected, yesterday said that more communities were under attack with higher casualties.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said so far, 70 villagers had been killed and 1,000 others displaced.

He said available statistics showed that 19 people were killed at Kwaki village, 14 at Barden Dawaki, eight at Ajatawyi, seven at Gwassa, five at Ajayin Bataro, four at Bwailo, three at Baton, two at Giji village, among others.

The senator said: “The attacks have spread to eight communities with increasing number of casualties, including women and children. At least, more than 69 people have been confirmed dead from the onslaught.”

Our correspondent also learnt that the bandits rustled over 800 herds of cattle at the affected villages.

Umaru appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to order the relocation of security chiefs to the area in order to put a stop to the carnage.

“I am in pains and sorrow over the killings of my people by armed bandits who have occupied most of our communities in the past few days.

“It is horrible that more than 69 people have been killed and 1,000 displaced and yet there is no respite for the good people of my constituency,” he said.

He also appealed to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 1 Div Nigeria Army Kaduna to deploy more personnel to save the villagers.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Mohammed Abubakar, said he could only confirm the killings of 12 so far.

He said more security personnel had been drafted to the troubled areas.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App