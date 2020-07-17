Niger assembly sacks 2 principal officers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger State House of Assembly has removed its House Leader, Musa S. Nasko, and his Deputy, Andrew D. Jagaba, over lack of confidence.

The Member representing Lavun Constituency, Hon. Jibrin Ndagi Baba, raised the motion for the removal of the house leaders during plenary on Thursday.

Hon. Baba said after consulting with his colleagues on the issues affecting the house, they no longer had confidence in the house leader and his deputy.

The Speaker, Abdullahi Wuse, said he was not notified of the decision to remove the principal officers.

However, our correspondent reports that Muhammed A. Bala representing Borgu and Binta Mamman (the only female member of the house) representing Gurara emerged as leader and deputy leader respectively.

