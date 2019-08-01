Niger APC threatens mass defection over appointment

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened mass exodus from the party over what it described as lack of reward for party loyalists through appointments.

This was contained in the resolution of the expanded state working committee meeting held at the party’s secretariat, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Thursday.

In the resolution signed by its publicity secretary, the party expressed its disappointment over the action of the state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, who did not consult the party but acted alone against the wish of the party members to favour a non-party member for ministerial appointment of Amb. Zubairu Dada, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member who campaigned against APC and its candidates in the last general elections.

It also observed with dismay that the ministerial designate and Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa are from the same Paikoro local government, ward and polling unit contravening to the party constitution.

Consequently, according to the resolution of the meeting attended by all the 25 local government party chairmen and secretaries, the state APC called for the reversal of the ministerial designate to be replaced with a party member who worked to ensure the party’s victory during the elections.

“That urgent steps should be taken by President Muhammadu Buhari who is known for his sense of honesty, integrity and desire for justice to quickly remedy the situation and follow the earlier nomination of the party to forestall the threat of mass decamping from the APC in Niger state,” it stated.

The party further resolved that “since the same scenario played out in 2015 and was reversed, it is also fair that this should be reversed for justice and equity.

“Urgent step should be taken to forestall adverse effects on the party’s subsequent elections in the state especially now that the local government elections are around the corner, the bright chances of the APC in the coming election may be jeopardized because loyal and committed party members may feel not being reciprocated and will work against the party,” it added.

It further appealed that “the injustice should be addressed that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is not been fair to the party members by appointing opposition party PDP members into various appointments who dragged Mr President and even Mr Governor to various courts and tribunals challenging the seat they are occupying at present.”

