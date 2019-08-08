Nickelodeon’s NickFest to thrill Lagos families in September

ADVERTISEMENT

Nickelodeon-powered annual family festival, ‘NickFest 2019’, aimed at providing families in Lagos with thrilling entertainment, has been billed for the last weekend in September.

The event, which is in its third edition, is expected to hold in Lagos on September 28 and 29, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the organiser, Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa), it has concluded plans in partnership with Maltina to provide premium 360-degree entertainment to enable families catch fun with their children and loved ones during the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the festival, the Executive Vice President and Managing Director for VIMN Africa and BET International, Alex Okosi, said: “NickFest Nigeria 2019 provides an amazing opportunity to bring children and families together for an awesome festival filled with their favourite Nickelodeon characters, superstar musicians and other engaging entertainment.

“It is through our continued partnership with Maltina that we are able to bring this memorable experience again to Nigeria.”

Also commenting on the festival, the Marketing Director of NB Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Oriakhi, said: “We are very proud to partner with Nickelodeon to bring all the excitement of Nickfest Nigeria to the whole family. Nickfest is one of those events that the whole family can enjoy and it’s an event that nourishes those precious family moments.”

A statement from the firm noted that the event promises to be a captivating weekend for both kids and parents.

“This year’s NickFest Nigeria 2019 will involve plenty of singing and dancing and will feature superstar characters from Nickelodeon such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol, The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Shimmer and Shine.

“NickFest Nigeria 2019 will welcome more than 6,000 children and families to the Federal Palace Hotel, transforming the venue into a bright orange Nickelodeon and Maltina wonderland, which will also feature Maltina’s Happy character.

“The two-day event will also feature The Celebrity Slime Challenge, where popular personalities are slimed green in an effort to raise both awareness and funds for children’s support through NGO projects in Nigeria,” it added.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App