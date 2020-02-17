Nickelodeon: Teni, DJ Cuppy, others nominated for Kids’ Choice Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Nigerian music sensations, Teni and DJ Cuppy, have been nominated for the Favourite African Star and Social Media Star respectively at this year’s edition of the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards.

The event, expected to be hosted by American Rapper, Chance The Rapper, would take place in Inglewood, California, United States on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Also nominated are international movie and music superstars, Will Smith, Beyonce, Kelvin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, and Angelina Jolie, among others.

Leading the pack with the most nominations are Avengers: Endgame, with 11 nominations; Taylor Swift, with five nominations; and Frozen 2, Henry Danger and Lil Nas X, with four nominations each.

First-time nominees include Teni, DJ Cuppy, John Cena, DaBaby, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Brie Larson, Lizzo and Megan Thee Stallion.

With his nomination in the Favourite Movie Star category, Will Smith becomes the most nominated celebrity in Kids’ Choice Awards history, with the nomination this year bringing him to a total of 29 nominations.

Commenting on the award, Monde Twala, ViacomCBS Networks Africa Senior Vice President and General Manager said: “Nickelodeon is a booming success around the continent and kids all over the globe are super excited about this year’s KCA’s.

“We would like to congratulate all of this year’s nominees who are representing Africa at this global event. Viewers can expect lots of fun, slime, and laughter from 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards.”

He urged fans to start casting their votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian hip-hop star, Davido, was nominated in the Favourite Global Music Star category, while Adesua Etomi-Wellington and IK Osakioduwa were nominated in the Favourite African Star category last year.

Viewers across the world would be able to experience the show on all Nickelodeon screens and platforms, as Nick offers a front-row seat to slime, stunts and celebrities and fans will also be able to cast their vote through social media on Twitter.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2020 will be streamed live across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter handles and will air on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305), Nick Toons (DStv channel 308), TeenNick, and the Nick Jr. channel.

Now in its 40th year, Nickelodeon is the number-one entertainment brand for kids globally.

