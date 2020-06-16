NHRC Lagos marches against rape [video]

A recent spate of rapes has forced the National Human Rights Commission into an activism walk to raise awareness about sexual and gender based violence in the country.

Join us on

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.