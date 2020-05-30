NHRC charges northern govs on almajiri

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has charged state governments in the North to develop a program of action to permanently address challenges posed by the almajiri system and ensure its implementation.

A statement from the commission said this was contained in an advisory signed by the Executive Secretary, Mr. Tony Ojukwu, in Abuja.

In the advisory, the commission noted that almajiri children are exposed to increased vulnerabilities and risks, including death, trafficking, kidnapping, drug use and addiction, recruitment into terrorism, violent crimes, sexual and other forms of assault and forced/child marriages.

The commission noted the almajirai suffer multiple violation of human rights contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, the Child Rights Act and other laws and instruments relating to the protection of the rights of children.

The commission urged governments in the North to develop a multi-sectoral program of action for the transfer, return and rehabilitation of almajiri children.

It advised that major steps towards achieving implementation would be an obligation to the affected states to put in place, financial, institutional and programmatic frameworks to urgently address the needs of almajiri children.

