NHIS back on track – Executive secretary

By Olayemi John-Mensah   Published Date
NHIS Boss Prof. Mohammed Sambo
The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Muhhammed Sambo, says the scheme is now back on track as a lot of rebranding efforts are being undertaken.

He unveiled a three-point agenda: value re-orientation, transparency and accountability as well as accelerating the drive towards the attainment of universal health coverage.

He spoke Monday in Kano at the opening of a two-day workshop organised by USAID and DFID.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said the contributory healthcare scheme population coverage throughout the country has remained low “due to the high level of poverty and significant reliance on out-of-pocket expenses.”

 

