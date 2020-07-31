NGO urges education stakeholders to be proactive in school re-opening schools

ADVERTISEMENT

The Leadership, Entrepreneurship and Advocacy (LEAD) Network, an NGO, has called on educational stakeholders to be proactive in planning and timelines of activities in the sector notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Director of LEAD Network, Mr Chukwuma Okenwa, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Okenwa said that stakeholders must not wait to deploy a fire brigade approach in re-opening of schools in just less than a week when they feel it is ripe to do so.

“Since it is clear that COVID-19 like many other viruses will stay with us for a long time and that lockdown option did not decline the cases, deploying safety precautions proactively should be the only way moving forward.

“Pro-activeness as consistent with global best practices is recommended especially as it has to do with safe schedules for schools reopening and other educational timelines and activities. “The learners at all levels reserve the right to have an idea of when schools are likely to resume in full and all other educational activities as well,’’ he said.

The LEAD Network boss said that the recent decision by stakeholders to give schools two weeks to prepare their SS3 students for WAEC examination after four months of lockdown should be properly exploited.

“You could be sure that teachers in the private sector, who have had to struggle without four months’ salaries, will need some time to reintegrate into effective teaching, for which this adjustment can take up to a week,’’ he said.

Okenwa also urged stakeholders to consider other finalists in higher institutions and primary schools, since the space available in most schools is big enough to enable all finalists to observe the COVID-19 physical distance protocols. (NAN)

