NGO trains youths on digital media skills

United Way Greater Nigeria, in partnership with JASS Academy has trained no fewer than 30 unemployed youths on digital media skills as part of its contribution to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

The vocational training covered Social Media Marketing, Graphic Design and Effective communications skills.

The Executive Director of United Way Greater Nigeria – a non-profit organisation focused on education, health and financial stability – said that the trainning was to help a portion of the 34 per cent unemployed youths acquire prerequisite skills to be competitive. According to her, the group was concerned about youth unemployment which she also attributed to lack of relevant digital skills for the modern day business needs.

She said, “Many young graduates though skilled in some technical areas still lack these relevant digital and related soft skills and therefore lose out on lucrative job opportunities.

Founder, JASS Academy, Simi Lawoyin, said one of the goals of the Academy was to provide pathways to meaningful employment for young people.

She said, “This aligns with the focus areas of United Way Greater Nigeria, which include education and skills training for employability. Manager, WorkBox, Afolabi Ikutiminu, said the organisation was always interested in working with socially responsible organisations to improve the good of the community and Nigeria as a whole.

