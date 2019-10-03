NGO trains women in IDP camp on business skills

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 100 women at the Durumi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp have been trained in simple business skills and capacity to enable them to be self-reliant when they leave the camp.

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Helen Asimegbe Foundation (HAF), in collaboration with Fort Empowerment Foundation (FEF) and Aflame International Foundation (AIF) trained the women in soap making and simple business skills that will enable them start small businesses.

Also, Nisa Premier Hospital treated some of the IDPs who had common illnesses while Virtuous Pads trained the young girls on menstrual hygiene, and ISCAF Foundation gave routine drugs to sickle cell patients among them.

The organiser of the programme, Helen Asimegebe, said the organisation was happy to provide welfare packages to the IDPs and also empower them with skills to start simple trades.

Asimegebe said, “I’ve always looked forward to this day. In this life, it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.

“In this outreach, Fort Empowerment hosted a capacity building workshop for the female IDPs. The women had a lot to take home from this very engaging session.

“Also, AIF hosted a skills and acquisition workshop for the women. They trained a good number of them on soap making. It was truly interactive and fun for the women; you could tell.”

One of the women, Aisha Liman, who spoke on behalf of the IDPs, said it was an impactful training.

Liman said, “Beyond the welfare and food, our women have learned soap making and other skills that can help them start businesses. We thank them said.”

