NGO trains women, girls on skills acquisition in Nasarawa

An NGO, Living Hope for Girls and Women Foundation (LHGWF), based in Nasarawa State, has trained 34 girls and women in fashion design and catering services to enable them become self-reliant.

The Founder of the NGO, Mandona Corosi, made this known on Monday at the graduation ceremony of the first set of trainees in Rinze, Akwanga West Development Area of the state.

Corosi explained that the gesture was borne out of her desire for the development of the girl child and women.

She noted that government alone could not provide jobs for everyone, hence the need for the NGO’s effort to reduce youth restiveness and unemployment through skills acquisition programmes.

“The so-called white collar jobs are no longer easily available. So, the NGO was formed with the mandate of ensuring that people at the grassroots, especially girls and women are trained, equipped and empowered in different skills to make them self-reliant.

“We will continue to train girls, women, among other people, for societal development,” she said.

Corosi, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to use the knowledge gained to become self-employed and to also train others.

The Chun Ngah of Rinze, Alhaji Yusuf Amwe, commended the NGO for training his subjects and called for sustenance of its programmes.

The traditional ruler promised to give the NGO the necessary support and cooperation to succeed.

He urged his subjects and Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured presentation of certificates to the 34 trainees.

