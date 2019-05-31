NGO to train rural women in cultivating economic crops

ADVERTISEMENT

A women’s group, the Grassroots Gender-Based Reporters (GGBR) has concluded arrangements to facilitate the training of indigent women in many Cross River communities on how to cultivate rare economic crops.

Speaking to a sensitization campaign on menstrual health in Katchuan Irruan community of Boki local government area of the state, the group head, Mrs. Cecilia Ofum said, “Already, arrangements have been concluded to bring in experts who would train young women and widows on mushroom cultivation and building of entrepreneurial skills.”

Ofum, a medical expert, said they had to visit the Irruan community having heard so much about the health issues impacting the women as well as the acute shortage of water facing the community.

“We are here to see things for ourselves that it is indeed a challenge to health, particularly, the attendant effect on women and girls.

“If urgent steps are not taken to arrest the challenges confronting rural women, there would be increased disease attack in the community, with menstruating women and girls being most hit.”

Earlier, Miss Agnes Abang, Community Woman Leader, thanked the group for the sensitization and assured them that the women would put what they learnt into practice.

