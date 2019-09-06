NGO to remove 20,000 children off streets in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

From Olatunji Omirin, Maiduguri.

A nongovernmental organisation, Street Child of Nigeria (SCN), has expressed willingness to remove at least 20,000 street children and enroll them into formal education in Borno state.

The Programmes Manager of (SCN), Mr. Benjamin Munson, stated this during European Union Package Inception Meeting organized by Street Child of Nigeria in Maiduguri yesterday.

He said the organization is worried about the growing number of out-of-school children in many parts of the state.

He said that the SCN has trained 120 teachers to teach the children when they are eventually enrolled

Mr Benjamin said the association is currently working to re-establish education for children across the three northeast states, which are worst affected by insurgency.

“Sustainability is our number one priority. We are working with the affected communities to see that they take over the ownership of the schools after the project is established.

The programme will run for two years and we will hand over the project to the state ministry of education and the community,’’ he said.

Benjamin said that Street Child is providing grants and mentoring to support mothers and foster parents to set up businesses so they can afford to feed, clothe and educate their children.

Director Literacy, State Agency for Mass Literacy, Mr Abubakar Diyaware said the project is timely and the state governments are ready to partner with them.

“This project is timely because the state government has a lot of issues at hand now. If you look back insurgency had caused a setback to our education sector. The state government will support the organizers to succeed,” said Abubakar.

