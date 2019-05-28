NGO targets 10, 000 young girls for menstrual hygiene sensitisation in Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 10,000 young girls are being targeted for menstrual hygiene campaign by Divine Era Development and Social Rights Initiative, an Enugu-based NGO.

The Executive Director of the NGO, Mrs Ogechukwu Enwelum, disclosed this on Tuesday in Enugu, during one of the organisation’s campaigns in Day Secondary School, Independence Layout, Enugu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enwelum said that the programme was part of activities to mark the 2019 Menstrual Hygiene Day.

“We are taking this advocacy beyond this visitation. Our target in this school is 2, 000 students, but beyond this, our aim is to reach 10, 000 young ladies in Enugu within one week,’’ she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The executive director said that it had become imperative to take issues of menstrual hygiene seriously as it had the capacity to define the future and psyche of young girls.

She said that issues surrounding menstruation was no longer what both men and women would be ashamed to talk about.

“Today is a day to talk about menstruation. We need to create awareness and advocacy for our decision-making institutions to prioritise issues that concern women and young girls.

“Our young girls can easily reach their full potential when they manage issues of menstruation well,” she said.

Enwelum stressed that men were not excluded from issues that bordered on menstruation.

“We are also in this school to let the boys here know that they can be part of the process of managing menstruation for the young girls and their sisters at home,” she said.

She called on governments at all levels to make issues that concern women’s reproductive rights in the society paramount.

Miss Obiajulu Ugwu, the Programme Officer of the group, said that May 28 of every year was chosen to commemorate menstrual hygiene across the world.

Ugwu said that the 28 days represented the period of average menstrual cycle of women.

“We are sensitising young girls in this school. Some of them think that menstruation is something to be scared of. If they are well informed about it they will be able to manage it,” she said.

The programme officer noted that experience had shown that most young girls stayed away from school while menstruating, adding that such was not proper with adequate knowledge of the cycle.

Highlight of the visit was the distribution of sanitary pads to female students of the school. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App