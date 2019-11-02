NGO takes nation building campaign to churches

ADVERTISEMENT

An Abuja faith based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Beyond Church Walls International (BCWI), says it plans to effect the required change in the society to ensure transformation, excellence and effectiveness within and outside the Church system.

Founder of the group, Ms Offiong Archibong, said this at BCWI first symposium and inaugural ceremony for Church Pastors and Leaders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Saturday with the theme “Beyond the Walls”.

The Symposium featured Christians who are currently impacting beyond church walls and leading in their respective fields of endeavor as key speakers and facilitators.

Archibong explained that the programme was to create a platform to educate, equip and prepare members of the “Body of Christ” and the Church in general to make positive impact in society.

“BCWI is focused on redefining the role of the church, so that she can walk in that understanding, break out of the church walls and invariably impact the world.

“BCWI’s primary aim is premised on the fact that there is a need for the church to develop the imperatives that will enable her members function optimally in the society.

“Our mission is to see millions of believers across the globe coached, mentored, taught and trained to not only become mature believers but also impact their various spheres of influence on the society and the nation.

“BCWI through its proven Coaching, Training, Teaching and Mentoring (CTTM) approach will be deployed to bridge the gap between the Church and the society,” Archibong said.

Co-founder of BCWI, Mr Femi Joshua, on his part, said the symposium was organised to expose participants to seasoned Christians and experts currently leading in different fields of endeavor and impacting society positively.

He stated that each resource person spoke on the different spheres of influence (Business, Government, Religion, Education, Family, Media, Art & Entertainment respectively).

They emphasised on the need for the Church to be focused on value addition to society and government as a whole. (NAN)

