NGO supports 650 orphans, empower women in Bauchi

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Hajiya Hajara Sarkin Kasuwa Mukaru da Juna Women Multipurpose Cooperative Society, has supported 650 orphans with school fees and learning materials in Bauchi

Hajiya Hajara, who is the founder of the NGO, disclosed this yesterday at the end of its meeting.

“Even though the organisation doesn’t have a place to accommodate the orphans, they provided all their school needs from primary to secondary school.

“If they excel, we will sponsor them upto tertiary level. We have paid their school fees, provided them with uniforms, text books and other learning materials.”

She said they have also empowered more than 450 women with skills and distributed food items to them to help them to cater for the orphans.

Hajiya Hajara said the major problem being faced by the women was lack of capital to start their businesses and called for government’s intervention.

