NGO sensitises Rigasa women on cancer prevention

Muslim women, under the platform of Sisters of Jannah (SoJ), Kaduna and Zaria Zones, have carried out a campaign against cervical cancer at Rigasa community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The women, in partnership with Planned Parenthood of Nigeria, called on the government and other partners to embark on aggressive awareness campaign on cervical cancer in Northern Nigeria.

During the campaign, the association also conducted free screening for hundreds of women on cervical and breast cancer as part of activities to commemorate this year’s cancer day.

The group also resolved to screen women at Fadan Sarki, Hayin Mallam Bello Gangarida, Rigasa, to create awareness that would lead to cancer free communities.

The Coordinator, Sisters of Jannah, Kaduna Zone, Rukayat Olaitan Bello said, “We targeted the community because it is the largest in Kaduna and most of the women here are not aware about cervical cancer. So we feel we have to come to this area because they are not knowledgeable about this particular type of cancer which is the number one type here in the North.

Giving lecture on cancer awareness, Dr Aisha Mustapha, who works with Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, said cervical cancer was more common among women in northern Nigeria, which she hinged on ignorance.

Sarki Hayin Mallam Bello, Alhaji Kabiru Isa Gangarida commended the group for the campaign.

“I am happy that after one month the team visited, they have returned and chosen my community for this exercise.”

In separate interviews, two women, who benefitted from the screening, Farida Idris and Maryam Isah Abdullahi, said they have never heard of screening for cancer despite being married for years.

