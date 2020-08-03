NGO sensitises FCT communities on COVID-19, others

ADVERTISEMENT

An NGO, Wave Foundation, on Saturday, sensitised some communities in Bwari Area Council of the FCT on COVID-19, domestic violence and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation and donation of hand washing facilities were carried out in Barangoni, Gaba and Kuchiko areas in Bwari Area Council.

Mr. Chinazor Mbaonu, the Director, Outreach and Community Engagement of Wave, said the sensitisation was aimed at creating more awareness in rural communities on the pandemic, as well as measures to curtail the spread of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Mr. Mbaonu stressed the need for people to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, as well as protect the rights of women to end all forms of harmful practices such as early marriage, FGM and other forms of violence against women.

He said, “We build consensus and mobilise our members’ collective experience to work on major issues affecting women.

“We provide counselling, legal aid, advocacy and work for girls and women’s rights through meaningful community projects that promote justice and equal rights for all.”

The President of Wave, Mrs. Lola Ibrahim, encouraged community leaders to ensure that their people practiced good hygiene, used face mask, avoided crowded places and washed hands regularly to curtail community transmission of the virus.

Mrs. Ibrahim also advised the communities to desist from sending their children to work as maids, noting that such would expose them to sexual abuse, violence and other criminal activities.

She stressed the need for couples to adopt family planning methods, which she said would help them to space their children and ensure that they had the number of children they could cater for.

The Councillor representing Bwari Central Ward, Mr. Samson Bmiyidu, charged the people to ensure they utilised the information given, which he said would protect them from the virus.

Mr. Bmiyidu commended the effort of the NGO for its support to the people, which he said would enable them to observe COVID-19 guidelines.

The Chief of Barangoni, Mr. Danlami Nana, reiterated the commitment of the community towards adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

The Chief of Gaba, Mr. Solomon Azabo, called on the government and other organisations to continue to support their communities. (NAN)

