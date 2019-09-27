NGO preaches peace, trains 40 Udu youths on solar energy

ADVERTISEMENT

To support ongoing efforts to boost technical education in Delta State, a non-government organisation, Peace, Health, Environment, Water (PHEW) Foundation International, has commenced training of over 40 youths from the 45 communities of Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, on renewable solar energy

The organisers said the three day training programme, which was organised to commemorate the World Peace Day, is aimed at refocusing the exuberant energies of youths from crime and violence to beneficial ventures.

Founder of PHEW Foundation, Engr. Uche Queen Chigbo, told journalists at Otor-Udu, headquarters of Udu local government area that the essence of the training is to introduce youths to the limitless job opportunities in renewable energy.

Engr Chgbo said that the programme comprised theoretical classes, where each participant was exposed to all types of renewable energy with more emphasis on solar technology.

She said the trainees were also exposed to the danger fossil fuel poses to the environment.

“They were also encouraged not to put money first in what they do but knowledge and service which will earn them more.

“The youths were taught different components of solar system, how to identify good products, how to prepare quotation and how to do the installation. At the end of the programme the participants were able to do electrical connections themselves,” Chigbo said.

