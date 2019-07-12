NGO launches campaign against gender imbalance ratio in political participation

ADVERTISEMENT

Globally, only 36 women hold leadership position for every 100 men, as legislators, senior officials and managers, says Maryanne Nkwocha, the convener of Gender Center for Empowering Development (GenCED).

Maryanne stated this recently during the launch of the “Breaking Barrier Launch” at Family Support Programme School in Katsina, a statement by the center said.

She said the programme was aimed to frame a global response that challenges the marginal representation and participation of young women in politics in Nigeria and other West African countries.

Maryanne who is a Social Entrepreneur and an Ambassador of the Breaking Barriers West Africa Campaign said the campaign was initiated by Ghana in collaboration with The World Movement for Democracy (WMD).

“GenCED seeks to deconstruct the minds of the society on the negative perception of young girls and women in leadership and close the gender gap in the political space of West Africa subregion by educating and building the capacity of young girls, women and disabled through its Breaking Barriers Campaign” she said.

She urged the students to undertake civic education, to be opened to mentoring and discuss the perspectives on the future of their society.

She said their role in societal development, democracy and their engagement in leadership is very essential hence the need for their participation.

