NGO, Katsina govt sign MoU on vocational training

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina state government and Save the Children International (Sci), have signed a memorandum of understanding on vocational training for adolescents under the Reaching and Empowering Adolescents initiative to make informed choices project (REACH).

Speaking at the occasion, the state commissioner of women affairs, Rabi Mohammed said the gesture would go a long way in addressing the menace of drug abuse and other criminal acts in the society.

She said the project is initially supporting two local government areas of Sandamu and Rimi but that the state government decided to extend it to three additional local government areas: Daura, Katsina and Kaita.

She charged the local government officers to ensure that the items donated were put to judicious use.

Earlier, Sci Director, REACH, Dr Modupe Taiwo while handing over the N8.7 million vocational materials for the centres, said the items were made available based on the growing need and desire to ensure that the centres become self reliant.

She said the project, has since its inception, trained 144 health workers and 498 facilitators so that they can continue to carry out activities even after the winding up of the project which were currently being executed in three states of Zamfara, Katsina and Gombe

Related

Download Daily Trust News App