NGO empowers FCT youths on capacity development

An NGO, Ishiba Development and Empowerment Centre, has empowered no fewer than 25 unemployed youths in Kuje Area Council, FCT, on fashion designing after one year of skill acquisition.

The founder of the NGO, Mrs Elizabeth Praise, on the occasion of graduation on Wednesday, said the organisation was committed to empowering youths through capacity development initiatives.

She said that the organisation had given scholarship to 30 students and empowered more than 15, 000, widows across the country.

“So many youths have started businesses and are now self-employed through our entrepreneurship training programmes.

“The youths should be properly oriented with the right minds, values and attitude to work, so that they can build a sustainable family, community and nation.

“I also call on philanthropists and other organisations to empower Nigerian youths to help reduce unemployment in the country,” she said. According to her, the need for youths to be empowered was imperative, adding that many youths have become idle due to lack of employment.

She said her NGO was running on a vision that would create a better society, where love in leadership, positively nurtured minds, values and skills would be the order of the day. (NAN)

Miss Comfort Oloche, a beneficiary of the empowerment programme, thanked the organisation for the training and promised to use the skills acquired for the development of the economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that youths were empowered with a sewing machine each and the sum of N100, 000 to enable them start their businesses. (NAN)

