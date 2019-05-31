NGO calls for women farmers empowerment to end child malnutrition

ADVERTISEMENT

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO) in Bauchi State, FAHIMTA Women and Youth Development Initiative’ (FAWOYDI), has called for the empowerment of women farmers to help end malnutrition among children.

The call was made by the Executive Director of the NGO, Hajiya Maryam Garba, at an event organized for students of various primary and secondary Schools in the state with the theme ‘’ End malnutrition, protect the future of Nigerian child’’.

She said that rural women constitute about 60 per cent of farmers feeding the country and needed to be empowered in order to grow more food for their children, themselves and for sale.

“If we really want to end malnutrition, we need to empower women at all levels because 60 per cent of those who are feeding Nigeria are women particularly rural women farmers. We want to see that these groups of women are empowered so that they will be able to do more,” she said.

In his address, a lecturer at Aminu Saleh College of Education Azare, Malam Haruna Sa’idu Pali, advocated for quality basic education for all children especially the disabled ones.

He lamented that children living with disabilities are being left out from having access to quality education.

“Children with special needs should be coopted into the conventional schools in their vicinity. They should not be taken away from their friends, peers, parents and other members of the society.”

