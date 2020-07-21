Ngige denies witch-hunting suspended NSITF management

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Labour and employment, Chris Ngige has denied witch-hunting the suspended management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and other parastatals under the ministry.

He also denied all other allegations levelled against him by the NSITF management and others that appeared before the committee investigating an alleged breach of laid down rules in suspending the boards.

Ngige insisted that he took the decisions following reports of gross misconduct by the persons affected.

According to him, he received reports from the EFCC on financial infractions and grafts by officials of the affected agencies whom he said have forfeited properties and monies back to the government.

Ngige had earlier called on one of the members of the committee, Abiodun Faleke to recuse himself from the sitting saying Faleke has a ‘damaged reputation.”

The issue was however resolved following intervention by the chairman of the committee, Miriam Onuoha and other members.

