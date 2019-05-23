NGF Chairmanship: Fayose congratulates Fayemi

ADVERTISEMENT

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has congratulated the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi on his emergence as the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Fayose, in a statement by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, said Fayemi’s emergence as NGF Chairman was well deserved to him and the people of Ekiti.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said; “I congratulate Governor Kayode Fayemi on his appointment and elevation as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

“It is well deserved for you and the entire people of Ekiti. Politics will come and go, but Ekiti State will remain eternal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once again, you have my best wishes.”

The Supreme Court fixed May 24 to deliver judgment in the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola-Eleka challenging the election of Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state.

Prof Eleka, who was backed by Fayose lost the election to Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App