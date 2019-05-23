NGF Chairmanship: APC congratulates Fayemi, hopes for cordial relationship with FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the governor of Ekiti state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on his election as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said in a statement on Thursday that the NGF’s unanimous selection of Fayemi to lead the Forum till 2021 was a right choice judging by his proven record of progressive leadership and experience as a development expert, minister, governor, among other endeavours.

Issa-Onilu said the non-partisan Nigeria Governors’ Forum had been a strategic partner in deepening democracy and entrenching good governance in the country since its establishment.

He expressed the party’s confidence that the NGF under Fayemi’s leadership would continue in this best practice by cooperating and supporting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration in delivering on the Change Agenda for Nigerians, particularly as the country gears up for the next four year of the administration’s renewed mandate.

The APC, which wished Fayemi a very successful and impactful tenure, said it looked forward to cordial relationship between the NGF and the President Buhari-led APC administration.

This, the party added, will ensure the successful implementation of the Next Level plans for collective progress as a country.

