NFF reviewing FIFA’s life ban on Siasia

The Nigeria Football Federation has said it is already reviewing the recent life ban imposed on a former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia by world’s football ruling body, FIFA.

The football federation disclosed yesterday that its lawyers have started to review the decision by the FIFA Ethics Committee, which on Friday announced that it had placed a life ban from all football-related activities on Siasia.

Acting President of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, said the Federation had already reached out to the former U20, U23 and Super Eagles head coach and is aware that he is receiving appropriate legal advice.

“The NFF was shocked to learn of the investigation and subsequent decision by the FIFA Ethics Committee (Adjudicatory Chamber) placing a life ban on Mr. Samson Siasia.

“But we have however now received documents, including one known as the Motivated Decision, and we have handed them to our lawyers to study and provide legal advice to the Federation.

“It is a massive sanction on one of our legends. Siasia is a fooball legend but most importantly he is a Nigerian. We must therefore be interested in the matter and be properly advised.”

