NFF denies abandoning ‘Sunday Dankaro’ House

Going by the profile of Nigeria in global football, the need to give the Nigeria Football Federation a befitting secretariat informed the decision by the Presidential Task Force on Super Eagles to build for the NFF a new secretariat in Abuja.

It will be recalled that in order to help the Super Eagles qualify for the first World Cup on African soil, the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua constituted the Presidential Taskforce for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

With the support of government, the Task Force headed by former governor of Rivers State Rotimi Amaechi mobilised funds from philanthropic individuals and corporate bodies to support the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

At the end of the World Cup, the Task Force declared a surplus of N350million which it immediately channelled into what is now the new NFF secretariat located inside the Package B of the MKO Abiola national stadium in Abuja.

The edifice built by an indigenous company Messers Paul-B Nigeria PLC was commissioned with fanfare on 18 July, 2013 and handed over to the NFF by former Vice-President Namadi Sambo. The building was also named after the most successful NFA chairmen, Sunday Dankaro.

Expectations were high that the NFF which operates in a smaller apartment called the glasshouse would immediately relocate to the more spacious and befitting accommodation but that was not to be as six years after, the present leadership of the football federation is still making arrangements to move to the new secretariat.

Failure of the NFF to relocate to the new secretariat has continued to baffle many because of the obvious benefits the football federation would enjoy, if it occupies the ‘abandoned’ Dankaro House.

The two storey building boasts of a helipad, a courtyard, a penthouse and a manicured park. The ground floor of the building has a conference room and 12 self-contained offices with conveniences while the first floor has 14 of such offices.

It also has a big conference hall and the office of the Secretary General. The second floor is a penthouse which accommodates the office of the NFF President with two conference halls.

At the time it was handed over, the new NFF secretariat had a functional 200KVA generator, a borehole with ground and overhead tanks for 20,000 litres capacity and a parking space for 110 vehicles.

Obviously, this would have enticed anyone to quickly move into it. However, this is not the case as the NFF had cited lack of furniture and structural defects as reasons the building is still unoccupied.

It will however be recalled that while retiring the 2014 World Cup funds, the present NFF said it had expended $150,000 on procurement of furniture for the new secretariat.

Furthermore, it was reported that the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State Godswill Akpabnio had donated N50million to the NFF to assist the football federation in furnishing their new office.

However, the NFF is still operating inside the glasshouse which many have described as dingy and unbefitting but if the words of Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the General Secretary of the federation are anything to go by, the new building would be occupied soon.

The NFF Scribe who spoke to Trust Sports debunked all allegations that the federation is using the building to misappropriate funds.

He said reconstruction work on some parts of the edifice is what is delaying the NFF from relocating to the new office.

He, however, said work on expansion of the offices especially the office of the president of the NFF will soon be completed.

Sanusi therefore assured that the building will be fully furnished soon and barring unforeseen circumstances, it would be occupied before December.

He said “It is not correct to say that the new NFF secretariat has been abandoned. The truth of the matter is that we are trying to expand some of the offices.

“When we were to move to the building, we noticed that some of the offices like that of the president was not big enough so it became imperative to expand it.

“Very soon the secretariat will be furnished and we shall move to the new building. All things been equal, we should be moving before the end of the year,” he said.

Sanusi also said contrary to the general belief that the NFF is still paying for its present accommodation, the federation no longer pays for the ‘glasshouse’.

He explained that government has bought the ‘glasshouse’ so it is now the property of the football federation.

According to him, even when the movement to ‘Sunday Dankaro’ House eventually happens, the ‘glasshouse’ will be occupied by the four football leagues in the country.

“I have said this before that we no longer pay for our present secretariat building. Government has paid for it and it has become our property.

“Just like the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, we are the owners of the ‘glasshouse’. Even when we leave, our four leagues will occupy the building.

“So we are not paying rent and we are working on moving to the new secretariat,” he explained.

Meanwhile, when Trust Sports visited the Sunday Dankaro House on Thursday to verify the true position of things, the gate into building was locked but few security guards were inside the compound.

Our reporter however observed that the building is gradually going under the weather as some windows had fallen off just as weeds have taken over a greater part of the building.

The guards on duty said there were strict instructions from NFF not to allow anybody to come in without authorization.

One of the guards who spoke under anonymity said some officials of the NFF visited the building recently to ‘check out’ what was going on.

Furthermore, the guard said not long ago, some NFF officials came to take inventory of the place but he could not say exactly their positions in the football federation.

However, if the assurances of given by the NFF scribe will come to pass, the football federation would be moving to its fifth office since 1960.

It will be recalled that in the 1960s the then NFA operated at the Onikan stadium. Then in the 70s, it moved into a make-shift structure inside the national stadium in Lagos. In the early 90s, the NFA moved to the twin duplex at Ogunlana Drive in Surulere Lagos which had served as national team hostel in the 1960s.

However, in January 1997, the NFA then moved to its present headquarters popularly called the ‘glasshouse’ in Wuse-Abuja.

