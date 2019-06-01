NFF confirms Ogba as re-elected Ebonyi FA Chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed Sen. Obinna Ogba (PDP-Ebonyi Central) as the duly re-elected Chairman of the Ebonyi Football Association.

Chidi Okenwa, member of the NFF Executive Committee who represented the federation’s President, Amaju Pinnick, said the election which produced Ogba as re-elected Chairman, met requirements of the federation’s statutes.

Okenwa, who is the Enugu State Football Association (FA) Chairman, said the NFF had received a letter from the Ebonyi Sports Ministry calling for the election’s postponement.

“The letter was dated May 20 and we also received a corresponding letter from the Ebonyi FA on the same issue dated May 30.

“We also have the reply from the NFF dated May 31 and it is based on the last paragraph of the reply that that we are here to monitor this election.

“It reads: ‘consequently, your demand for the postponement of the election is hereby declined as the election scheduled for June 1 will go on as approved by the NFF’,” he said.

Okenwa said the penultimate paragraph in the reply notes that the letter from the Ebonyi sports ministry would amount to an interference.

“The appeals committee has complied with provisions of the Ebonyi FA statutes and guidelines for elections into the executive board and standing on this platform we are empowered to monitor this election,” he said.

