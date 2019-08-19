NFF, Club Owners mourn Oyuki Obaseki

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and the Club Owners Association of Nigeria yesterday joined other Nigerians in mourning the shocking death of a former Chairman of the then Nigeria Premier League, NPFL and 2nd vice-president of the NFF, Chief Oyuki Jackson Obaseki.

The 75 -year old died on Sunday in Benin City, having left his giant footprints in the sands of time with his extensive work, passion and vision to take Nigeria League’s elite division to new heights.

Acting president of the NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi said “A truly big tree has fallen. We remember very much the work that Chief Obaseki did to promote and project the elite division of the Nigeria League during his time as chairman.

“It was difficult to match his passion and energy as he pursued his vision for an independent League body.

“He took everything that needed to be done as a project and drove everyone else around him hard to play their own roles appropriately.”

Also mourning the Ohe of Bini Kingdom, the Club Owners Association in a statement jointly signed by the chairman Barr Isaac Danladi and the Executive Secretary Alloy Chukwuemeka said Obaseki who was also known with the alias ‘Moving Train’ would be remembered for his strict adherence to the rules of the league which was the hallmark of his administration.

