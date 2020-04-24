  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Neymar says lack of football making him anxious
ADVERTISEMENT

Neymar says lack of football making him anxious

By . 
Paris St Germain and Brazil forward Neymar
Paris St Germain and Brazil forward Neymar

Paris St Germain and Brazil forward Neymar says that not knowing when football will be played again is making him anxious.

The 28-year-old is preparing for an eventual return at his home in a gated community in Brazil under the supervision of Ricardo Rosa, his long-standing physical trainer.

Despite Rosa’s best efforts to keep him active with a varied daily routine, Neymar said that absence of football due to the Covid-19 pandemic was weighing on him.

“Not knowing when we will play again is causing anxiety. I miss playing, competing, the atmosphere of the club and my PSG teammates. It’s a real longing for football!” he said on his website.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.