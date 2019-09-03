‘Neymar faces fight to win over PSG fans’

ADVERTISEMENT

Neymar faces a fight to win over the PSG supporters after his proposed return to Barcelona fell through, says French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

Neymar wanted to re-join Barcelona two years after leaving, and the Spanish side were in talks with PSG over bringing him back to the Nou Camp.

However, the deal broke down after the French champions refused to lower their asking price, despite Neymar’s willingness to contribute £17.7m towards sealing the deal.

The Brazilian forward is yet to play for PSG this season but their fans have already displayed derogatory banners towards him at games – and Johnson says repairing their relationship will be tough.

He told Sky Sports News: “I think the hardest thing in terms of reintegration at PSG will be with the fans, as opposed to his team-mates.

“The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Marco Verratti have always been very clear in the fact that they remain close to Neymar. It’s not like he’s completely alienated from the players.

“But it seems the fans are going to be harder for him to win over after their behaviour towards him earlier this season.”

