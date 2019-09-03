NextUp: Hunt for Vocalists, Video Director intensifies for 2Baba’s #20YearsAKing concerts

ADVERTISEMENT

As Nigerian music legend, Innocent ‘Tuface’ Idibia, popularly called “2Baba” prepares for his ‘20YearsAKing’ concerts, the talent hunt for a video director and three vocalists who will perform as a boy band with him at the event has intensified.

Already, Nigerians who are eager to share the stage with the ‘African Queen’ crooner have been showing interests.

One of Tuface’s fans, Richmond O. last Saturday sang one of 2Baba’s song and posted it via his Twitter handle @richmond_2208, See post below:

Yesterday, @official2baba tweeted that he needed 3 vocalists to perform as a boy band for him. The criteria for selection was a completely ACAPELLA short performance of his song “Ole”. Well here’s my entry. Please RT till he sees!!!! pic.twitter.com/XLQIu2RejU — Richmond O. (@richmond_2208) August 31, 2019

Another fan also shot and directed one of 2Baba’s songs titled “Rain drops” which he posted on his Instagram page: @directorfactor. See post below:

Daily Trust reports that 2Baba last Saturday announced, on his Instagram page, a call to entry for ‘Next Up’ – an online talent search for one video director and three vocalists.

As part of the reward for participation, the four winners will each be awarded the sum of N500,000 and will have the opportunity of working with 2Baba for the rest of the ‘20YearsAKing’ project.

Speaking on his search, 2Baba said, “Next Up seeks to identify and groom budding music talents and video directors into stars. I am looking for three badass vocalists and a video director ready to explore the world of music with me.”

To participate, singers are expected to make a video of a short performance of ‘Ole’ by 2Baba with lead and harmonies whilst using the Acapella Maker app.

Consequently, video directors are to shoot an amateur camera phone music video of any 2Baba/2Face’s old song.

Entries are to be submitted on Instagram tagging the handles @hypertekdigital @official2baba @officialhiptv, and using the hashtag #20YearsAKing.

According to 2Baba, the deadline for submission of entries is September 8th, 2019, after which 8 finalists including 5 vocalists and 3 video directors will be selected by elite judges namely: Cobhams Asuquo and Unlimited L.A for an online voting process to select the final winners.

#NextUp is part of the activities lined up for ‘20YearsAKing’, a celebration of 20 years since 2Baba scored his first hit as a member of the now-defunct Plantashun Boiz, with their debut single ‘Knock Me Off’ in 1999.

Other activities, projects, and events for the anniversary include a book launch, a documentary, an album launch, merchandise, fete, fundraisers, concerts and parties.

