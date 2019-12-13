‘Next President must come from South West’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Osun State Chapter, Prince Adegboyega Famodun, has said that it is the turn of South West to produce Nigeria’s President after the administration of President Muhammad Buhari.

Famodun said this in Osogbo, Osun State, while responding to questions from newsmen during a News-Point programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC chairman said he was not oblivious of the fact that the constitution of the party does not stipulate the rotation, he insisted that commonsense must be applied and that South-West must be allowed to produce Buhari’s successor.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said: “The North has had enough. South West should be allowed to produce the next president after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The last time we had it was when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was elected as President.”

He continued: “Obasanjo’s presidency was actually a sort of compensation to the South West over the death of Chief Moshood Abiola (MKO), the winner of June 12 presidential election that was annulled by the military.”

“Now, the next president after the administration of president Buhari should come from South West. For me, in particular, I will not be happy if the North retain the Presidency after Buhari’s administration”, he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App