‘Next president must come from S/West’

The Chairman of Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Adegboyega Famodun, has enlisted support for the turn of the South-West to produce the next of the country after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Famodun spoke in Osogbo while responding to questions from newsmen during a programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

The APC chairman said he was not oblivious of the fact that the constitution of the party does not stipulate rotation, but insisted that commonsense must be applied to ensure that the South-West is allowed to produce Buhari’s successor.

He said: “The North has had enough. The South-West should be allowed to produce the next president after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The last time we had it was when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was elected president.

“Obasanjo’s presidency was actually a sort of compensation to the South-West over the death of Chief Moshood Abiola, winner of the June 12 election that was annulled by the military. Now, the next president after the administration of president Buhari should come from the South-West. For me in particular, I will not be happy if the North retains the presidency.”

