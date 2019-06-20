NEXT LEVEL: Ganduje vows to complete projects, create jobs for youths

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor of Kano state Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has promised to consolidate on the achievements of his first tenure by completing the ongoing projects across the state.

He also pledged to create employment opportunities for the unemployed youths through various entrepreneurship and empowerment schemes of the government in order to reduce poverty and unemployment in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made the promises on Thursday in an address at the opening ceremony of the 2019 Batch B stream 1 orientation course of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at Kusalla Dam, Karaye Local government.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG Alhaji Usman Alhaji, the governor revealed that the newly created ministry of youth and sports was meant to deal with youth oriented policies adding that the ministry would liaise with the NYSC to cater for the welfare of the corps members.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 2, 259 corps members deployed to Kano, besides 350 others deployed to Borno state were sworn in by the Kano state Chief Judge at the states permanent orientation camp at Kusalla Dam.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Alhaji Ladan Baba earlier in his speech urged Governor Ganduje to in his next four years focus on policies that would enhance quality education and healthcare service delivery to the people.

While expressing gratitude for the government’s support to the scheme, through infrastructural project execution on the camp, Alhaji Baba also appealed to the governor to see to the rehabilitation of the feeder road leading to the orientation camp so as to ease the difficulties the corps members and visitors go through in accessing the camp.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App