Next Kaka: Meet new Real Madrid signing, Reinier Jesus

ADVERTISEMENT

Real Madrid’s new £26m signing, Reinier Jesus is the latest Brazilian forward to arrive at the Bernabeu with high expectations.

The 18-year-old, who has signed a six-year-deal, has joined the La Liga side from Flamengo and links up with fellow teenage Brazilian stars Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo at the club.

Here are few things you need to know about the teenager who’s carrying the tag of “New Kaka”:

1. Reinier is one of the most promising midfielders of his generation and his signing for Real came just two days after he turned 18.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

2. The attacking midfielder is the son of Mauro Brasilia, a legend of Brazilian futsal, and he is currently taking part in the Olympics qualifying tournament before he moves to Spain.

3. At 17, he did not disappoint when he was drafted into Flamengo’s starting XI on 31 July, 2019 and he played 14 league games and scored six goals in a season in which the Rio de Janeiro club won the Brazilian league.

4. He was an unused substitute during Flamengo’s dramatic Copa Libertadores triumph against River Plate in November. He was also on the bench as his side lost to Liverpool in the final of the Club World Cup in Qatar in December.

5. Real say his “major strengths lie in his technical ability and creative talent on the ball”.

6. Reinier has also captained his country at under-17 level and his style of play has led to comparisons with Kaka, a Champions League winner with Milan and the last Brazilian player to win the Ballon d’Or in 2007.

7. He is the third young Brazilian to be signed by Real in the last two years, with Vinicius Junior, 19, also from Flamengo, joining in 2018 and Rodrygo, 19, signing from Santos in 2019.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App