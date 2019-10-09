Next census will use local technology – NPC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Population Commission has said that the next population census will use local technology to encourage Nigerian talents and provide employment for the teaming youths in the country.

Acting Chairman of the commissions Mrs Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, stated this at the just concluded Nigerian Economic Summit Group conference held in Abuja.

She spoke on the panel with the theme; shared prosperity.

She said the country was picking lessons from Kenya that sourced local technology for its last census and Nigeria is looking to do same.

Also on the same panel, the Country Director, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr Paulin Basinga said that the role of the private sector is very critical in ensuring that there is shared prosperity in a country.

While acknowledging that government has an important role to play in ensuring that its citizens have basic needs, Basinga said individuals and private organizations can also play certain roles in assisting government in that plight.

He said the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has partnered with the likes of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, and Aliko Dangote industries in supporting and providing opportunities for Nigerians.

He said government must govern well and its institutions must work for the opportunities to go round.

