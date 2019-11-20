Newspaper vendor for 55 years dies at 80

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the National Association of Newspapers Vendors, Zaria branch, Sale Umaru, has died at the age of 80 in Zaria, Kaduna state.

Umaru has been a newspaper vendor for the past 55 years, leading to his prominence in the ancient city of Zaria; especially among top civil servants.

Malam Samaila Ibrahim, alias Malam Bawa, also another prominent newspaper vendor in PZ, Zaria, said they have been together with late Umaru for the past 49 years.

Bawa said they started the business of selling newspapers with Umaru when only prominent newspapers sell for two Kobo.

During a condolence visit, the Chairman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, said Umaru has been supplying newspapers to him for the past 50 years.

He described the deceased as trustworthy that valued his newspaper selling business as a means of earning a living.

Malam Umaru died on Thursday, November 13, 2019 at his residence in Babban Titi, Muchiya, Sabon Gari local government area of the state after a brief illness.

He left behind two wives, 14 children and 69 grandchildren.

He has since been buried at the Hayin Ojo Muslim cemetery of the Sabon Gari local government.

