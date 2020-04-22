Newspaper distributors, vendors condemn police harassment in Rivers

ADVERTISEMENT

Newspaper distributors and vendors under the platform of Print Media Sales Representative Association of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter has condemned the alleged harassment, intimidation and extortion of its members by the police enforcing the lockdown order placed in parts of Port Harcourt by governor Nyesom Wike.

The group in a press statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday by its President, Chris Ali condemned what it described as a display of lawlessness and unprofessionalism by the men of Mile one Police Station Port Harcourt.

Ali said that the police officers from Mile one police station stormed the newspaper distribution center located at the popular Bush Market, Education Bus stop, Port Harcourt and ordered all the newspaper vendors that gathered in the morning for the collection of various newspaper titles to vacate the distribution centre.

