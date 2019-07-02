Breaking News
Breaking: Lawan announces Senate’s principal officers as Orji Kalu gets Chief Whip
  3. NEWS FLASH: EFCC re-arraigns Fayose before new judge
NEWS FLASH: EFCC re-arraigns Fayose before new judge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday re-arraigned embattled former Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose in a Federal High Court in Lagos over N6.9billion Money laundering and fraud.

Details soon…

