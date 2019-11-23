Newly formed Amen Boys spank Ayade United

ADVERTISEMENT

New formed, Amen Boys Football Club, has beaten the Cross River State governor owned, Ayade United Football Club.

The Ayade United currently plays in the Nigerian national football league. It may soon become the state-owned football club since Rovers FC was bought over by Unicem PLC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Amen Boys defeated the Ayade team by 3-0 during a competitive football duel at St Patrick College football field Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Amen Boys, led by former national coach of Nigeria’s junior women football team, the Falconets outplayed the Ayade boys from all flanks.

They scored the first goal during the first half of the 90 minutes engagement while the second and third goals came in quick succession during the second half.

Even though Ayade United showed high technical skills and almost dominated the entire duration, they were not able to penetrate the defence of Amen Boys who are desperate to make a mark.

Assistant coach of Amen Boys, Paulinus Rambo, said they prepared intensely for the game knowing that the other team would see them as underdogs. He said the team will soon be registered with

Coach of Ayade United, Asuquo Eskor said luck was not on their side during the match.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App