Newly employed Adamawa workers protest salary stoppage

Workers employed by the immediate past administration of former governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow, have protested stoppage in payment of their salaries.

Upon assumption of office as governor, following his victory against Bindow in 2019 elections, the current governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, announced suspension of workers employed by his predecessor on or before 28th of March, 2019.

Leader of the protesters, Faisal Baba, who presented the letter of demands to Deputy Governor, Crowther Seth on Wednesday, said Fintiri’s decision to suspend the payment of their salaries had subjected them to hardship.

He said the affected workers had subjected themselves to series of verification exercise, which had since been concluded.

He added that the government refused to clear their salaries despite the completion of the verification exercise, saying the governments of Zamfara and Bauchi faced similar situation and managed it successfully by accepting the recruitment made by their predecessors.

Baba added that the protest became necessary after several entreaties failed while the governor shunned a resolution by the Assembly, directing him to pay, at least, half of their salaries.

In his response, Deputy Governor Seth, who represented the governor, commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct, saying government would respond to their demands in a positive manner.

Those affected include workers who transfer their service from local government to state through a waiver issued by the previous administration.

