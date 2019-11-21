  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Newly appointed governor’s aides get portfolio in Nasarawa
ADVERTISEMENT

Newly appointed governor’s aides get portfolio in Nasarawa

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
Engineer Abdullahi Alhaji Sule, Nasarawa state governor.
Engineer Abdullahi Alhaji Sule, Nasarawa state governor.
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has assigned portfolios to his newly appointed Senior Special Assistants.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed, on Thursday.
According to the statement,  Engineer Sule approved the assignment of responsibilities to the SSAs as follows: Mohammed Abubakar Mohammed- Governor’s office; Salisu Isyaka Ogah – Deputy Governor’s office; Abubakar Murtala Mohammed – Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)and Development Partner.
Others are John Thomas – Local Government Affairs; Rakiya Alaku- Women Affairs & Empowerment; Jibrin Egwa Nagambo – Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs); Haruna Sani Haruna – Utility; Habiba Balarabe Suleiman- Focal Person, Human capital Development; Maryam Gajere – Bureau for ICT/BICT and Mike Imafidor-  Investments & Economic Planning.
Among those also assigned portfolio are: Hajiya Fatima Ahmed-  Primary Health care services; Engr. Idris Mohammed Idris- Public Works; Haruna Kasimu Idris – Youths & Sports;  Alhaji Yusuf Mada – Party Affairs, Nasarawa North Senatorial District, Imran Usman Jibrin – Humanitarian Services; Josephine Mark Ter – Culture and Ebu Onyawoye Cecilia- Party Affairs, Nasarawa South Senatorial District.
Also included are: Engr Moses Etundo – Conflict Resolutions, Hajiya Jamilah Dogara Sarki – Persons living with Disabilities; Abubakar Abdullahi – Party Affairs, Nasarawa West Senatorial District; Mercy Kumbur(Mrs)- Food Security  Murtala Sodangi- Disaster Management and Yusuf Jibrin Maianguwa – Liaison office, Abuja.

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.