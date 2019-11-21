Newly appointed governor’s aides get portfolio in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has assigned portfolios to his newly appointed Senior Special Assistants.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed, on Thursday.

According to the statement, Engineer Sule approved the assignment of responsibilities to the SSAs as follows: Mohammed Abubakar Mohammed- Governor’s office; Salisu Isyaka Ogah – Deputy Governor’s office; Abubakar Murtala Mohammed – Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)and Development Partner.

Others are John Thomas – Local Government Affairs; Rakiya Alaku- Women Affairs & Empowerment; Jibrin Egwa Nagambo – Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs); Haruna Sani Haruna – Utility; Habiba Balarabe Suleiman- Focal Person, Human capital Development; Maryam Gajere – Bureau for ICT/BICT and Mike Imafidor- Investments & Economic Planning.

Among those also assigned portfolio are: Hajiya Fatima Ahmed- Primary Health care services; Engr. Idris Mohammed Idris- Public Works; Haruna Kasimu Idris – Youths & Sports; Alhaji Yusuf Mada – Party Affairs, Nasarawa North Senatorial District, Imran Usman Jibrin – Humanitarian Services; Josephine Mark Ter – Culture and Ebu Onyawoye Cecilia- Party Affairs, Nasarawa South Senatorial District.

Also included are: Engr Moses Etundo – Conflict Resolutions, Hajiya Jamilah Dogara Sarki – Persons living with Disabilities; Abubakar Abdullahi – Party Affairs, Nasarawa West Senatorial District; Mercy Kumbur(Mrs)- Food Security Murtala Sodangi- Disaster Management and Yusuf Jibrin Maianguwa – Liaison office, Abuja.

