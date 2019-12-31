New Year: KEDCO customers to enjoy steady power supply– MD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna has said customers will have enough to enjoy in terms of power supply in the New year.

In a statement by the spokesman, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, Gwamna restated KEDCO’s commitment to ensuring that all customers get innovative packages in service delivery in the New Year.

“One thing about KEDCO is that we believe in improvement and innovative approach to doing things. In 2020, we will not be the same; that I can assure all our customers.

“We have mapped out our plans and we intend to hit the ground running as soon as we roll out these plans in 2020. Our customers will have enough to enjoy in terms of power supply and the mode of delivery. In business, customer is the king and in 2020, we will make that statement count in every of our franchise areas,” he said.

The Kano DisCo boss, however, called on all customers to assist KEDCO in its noble cause to ensure innovative package in service delivery by paying all outstanding bills and bills on time and without any delay.

“In the year 2020, we pledge to serve you better and our doors will always be open as we wish everyone the best of the year 2020.”

The Board and Management of KEDCO also commended the patronage and partnership of all its customers and stakeholders through the year 2019. “We want to also thank them for their continuous faith and trust in our services.”

KEDCO said the year 2019 came with a lot of challenges but with the support and partnership of our numerous customers, the company was able to surmount the challenges and stood out stronger and poised for greater achievement as we mount 2020.

