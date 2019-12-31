New Year: Darius urges Taraba people to forgive one another

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Darius lshaku of Taraba state has urged people of the state to forgive one another and be more tolerant.

The call was contained his 2020 New Year message to people of the state in which he called on the citizen to eschew bitterness.

Darius made the call through his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Mr. Bala Danabu.

He said in 2019 the state had faced serious security challenges but however expressed delight over efforts made by security agents in addressing insecurity in the state.

He said people should forget their differences and work collectively to promote peace and unity to move the state forward.

He said the state need development and therefore assured the people of his commitment in providing basic needs to the citizens.

Darius said there is going to be more developmental projects in his second year of his rescue mission in the state.

He said the prevailing peace being enjoy in the state came through the collective efforts of his administration,the security agents as well as peace loving people of the state.

“Let us consolidate on the peace in the state through forgiveness and tolerance so that the desire development can be achieved in 2020 and years ahead ” Darius said.

