New Year: Buhari renews hope for better Nigeria

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari today renewed hope for a better Nigeria with the unveiling of major projects expected to come on stream nationwide within the year.

The president, who also reiterated that he will not go for a third term come 2023, however, expressed his determination to help strengthen the electoral process in the country and across Africa where many ECOWAS member states will elect new leaders.

In his New Year message to Nigerians, the president also assured that his leadership style will continue to be governed by the rule of law, while looking forward to engaging well-meaning leaders and citizens of goodwill to promote dialogue, partnership and understanding.

He said Nigeria needs a democratic government that can guarantee peace and security to realise the full potential of its ingenious, entrepreneurial and hard-working people.

