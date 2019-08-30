New US visa fees as push for Trump’s policy on Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States Mission in Nigeria yesterday said the visa issuance fee, or reciprocity fee it recently imposed on all approved applications for non-immigrant visas still remains in force.

The new visa price regime, effective worldwide from August 29, was implemented under the US principle of reciprocity, the embassy had said Tuesday.

In response to that decision, the Nigerian government had Wednesday, announced a visa price reduction for American citizens seeking to travel to Nigeria from $180 to $150.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, had been directed to implement the reduction with effect from Thursday, same day the new US fee regime took effect.

But the American embassy, in a statement yesterday, said it was yet to receive an official diplomatic communication regarding the new fee. It said until it receives an official communication from the Nigerian government, the reciprocity fees for approved visas to the United States would remain in place.

The statement reads, “The U.S. Embassy looks forward to receiving official diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian visas.

“Until such time, and confirmation of implementation, the reciprocity fees for approved visas to the United States will remain in place.”

US government had Tuesday, announced the new visa policy, imposing “visa issuance fee or reciprocity fee” on Nigerians seeking to travel to that country. The new fee would be charged in addition to non-immigrant visa application fees (paid at the start of application) for only applicants who are issued visas, the embassy said.

The reciprocity fee ranges from $80 to $303, depending on the class of visa. Majority of Nigerian applicants pay between $160 and $265 as application fees.

The new fee regime, effective from August 29, 2019, affects all Nigerian citizens worldwide, regardless of where they are applying for a non-immigrant visa to the United States.

The embassy said the decision was taken in response to unsuccessful talks with the Nigerian government to adjust the fees charged US citizens for certain visa categories.

It said the total cost for a US citizen to obtain a visa to Nigeria was higher than the total cost for a Nigerian to obtain a comparable visa to the United States.

The cost difference, according to the statement, was in contrast to US law, which requires that US visa fees and validity periods be based on the treatment afforded to American citizens by foreign governments.

“After 18 months of review and consultations, the government of Nigeria has not changed its fee structure for US citizen visa applicants, requiring the US Department of State to enact new reciprocity fees in accordance with our visa laws.

“The new reciprocity fee for Nigerian citizens is meant to eliminate that cost difference,” the embassy said.

Surprisingly, a day after the US introduction of reciprocity fee for Nigerians, the Nigerian government granted America’s request by reducing visa fees for its citizens traveling to Nigeria from $180 to $150.

The ministry, in a statement, acknowledged that a committee set up to conduct due diligence in line with the ministry’s extant policy on reciprocity of visa fees had earlier engaged with the US embassy on the issue, but the implementation of its recommendations was delayed due to “transition processes in the ministry at the policy level.”

Nigeria’s immediate response a day after the latter imposed “reciprocity fee” on Nigerians has, again, raised concerns about the delay in policy implementation in Nigeria.

Many had expressed surprise that the “transition processes” which the ministry blamed for its failure to grant US government’s request had suddenly been sorted out in less than 24 hours.

“Why would you wait for the US’ sledgehammer to hit you before granting its

request” a visa applicant, who preferred not to be named, queried.

While it is not immediately clear when the US government will consider suspending the visa issuance fee after Nigeria succumbed to its “reciprocity” request, the move was the latest enforcement of Trump administration’s immigration policy targeted at Nigerians and other Africans.

Since its first days, the Trump administration has been seeking ways to reduce immigration levels to the US and weed out immigrants it sees as undesirable.

The administration has slashed the number of refugees admitted to the US, tightened access to the asylum system and expanded the power of the government to detain and deport immigrants who lack legal status.

In 2017, Trump signed an executive order on immigration, banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the USA, and slamming the door on refugees.

Though Nigeria, with a significant population of Muslims, was not among the countries in the “Muslim ban” list, it was affected by other sections of the executive order.

Section 9 of the order titled “Visa Validity Reciprocity” asked the Secretary of State to review all non-immigrant visa reciprocity agreementsn to ensure that they are, with respect to each visa classification, truly reciprocal in so far as practicable with respect to validity period and fees.

“If a country does not treat United States nationals seeking non-immigrant visas in a reciprocal manner, the Secretary of State shall adjust the visa validity period, fee schedule, or other treatment to match the treatment of United States nationals by the foreign country, to the extent practicable,” the order read.

In May 2019, Section 8 of the order, “Visa Interview Security” was enforced when the US Mission in Nigeria indefinitely suspended its interview waiver programme for visa renewals for Nigerian applicants.

Otherwise known as the “Dropbox” process, the interview waiver process allowed visa applicants who met certain eligibility criteria to renew their visas by submitting their passports and supporting documents for review without going through a new in-person interview each time.

The suspension of the visa interview waiver was seen as the Trump’s administration first move in a clampdown on visas for Nigerians. Compared to the drop-box process which resulted in a high rate of visa renewals for regular visitors, in-person interviews will likely result in increased vetting , a much longer process and, by extension, fewer visas issued.

Before the latest move, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) had reported in April 14, 2019 that Trump’s White House was weighing rules designed to clamp down on countries whose nationals overstay short-term visitor visas as part of a broader push for new ways to curb immigration.

The proposed rules included reducing visa validity periods, making it difficult for nationals of countries with high overstay rate and the long-term possibility of outright bans.

In 2018, Nigeria accounted for over 25% of non-immigrant visas issued to Africans. According to Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, 143,783 Nigerians got American visas out of the total 493,989 issued to Africans.

But Nigerians were also the highest ranked African country for US visa overstays that same year, Data from the US Department of Homeland Security showed.

With 29,723 visa overstays, Nigeria was placed on the third position after Brazil and Venezuela, which had 36,289 and 35,931 respectively. Colombia (21,917) was ranked fourth while China (18,314) fifth.

With the recent turn of events, Nigeria may see sharp reduction in the number of visa applications approved for its nationals seeking entry into United States.

Already, many applicants are complaining that applications for the US visas are taking a tougher turn, especially the difficulty in getting visa appointment dates for interview after making a non-refundable payment.

Though, the US embassy had denied blocking appointment dates, many applicants for business/tourist visas said there were no available dates before November, leaving them at the mercy of exploitative agents who were said to be selling appointment slots to desperate applicants.

